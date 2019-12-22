The majestic waterfalls of Bastar

By | Published: 12:26 am 7:50 pm

Sunny Palle, an enthusiast photographer and actor from the city, has been to Bastar in Chattisgarh recently, along with his friend Aravind as part of their research work on Kakatiya clan. On the way, they came across the Chitrakote Falls and Teerathgarh Falls which caught the enthusiastic photographer’s attention and made him capture the wonderful scene with his Nikon D5200 camera.

The Chitrakote Falls is a natural waterfall located to the west of Jagdalpur, in Bastar district, on the Indravati River. It is the widest fall in India and is spread wide during the monsoon season; it is often called the ‘Niagara Falls of India’.

During the monsoon season, when the Indravati River is in floods, the falls cover the entire stretch of the horseshoe from the left to the right bank covering a width of about 300 metres. Though it is about one-third less in width compared to that of the Niagara Falls, its visual splendour is described as equally impressive.

Local boat facilities operating below and under the falls in a misty atmosphere provide views of the falls under an early morning sun in reflected sun light and in a blue hue. On the banks of the pond below the falls, many small Shiva Lingas are found in several niches.

The Teerathgarh Falls, on the other hand, is a block type waterfall on the Kanger River where the water plunges 91 metres in a single drop.

