The Malcolm Project: Sounds of miracles and passion

By | Published: 12:06 am 9:29 pm

It took countless phone calls, video calls, going in and out of edit room to create the unique sound that is Moutjza, a fusion track of Urdu with Carnatic sounds. The new track which means miracle in Urdu is the first of the compositions created by The Malcolm Project, a band that came out of the lockdown in the pandemic.

A passion project of Melvin Malcolm, who is already part of the band Akshar in the city, it brings together talented musicians who share a love for creating new sounds. The line-up comprises vocalist Sri Charan Janga, guitarist Joshua Ferdinand, Vicky Seelan, drummer Solomon Jedidiah and Melvin on bass among others. The band’s musical influences are Metallica, Mayadari Mysamma, international acts to local folk music.

“I’m a full-time musician and survive on music. I had always had the idea to start a multilingual band like this, but I think we needed a pandemic to actually do it. Maybe the world had to come to a stop for this music,” says Melvin. Moutjza which is out in public now wasn’t easy to make since the whole effort behind it started with all members at different places in the State.

“One of the first hurdles was not having the right professional equipment at home to begin the recording process. So I virtually transmitted the entire track on video calls to my friend Joshua who had basic gear to start the recording and create a skeleton. Each musician had to do it; the violinist Hemanth Kashyap was in Warangal and had to travel 10 kms to a studio to give his parts of the track. All band members met for the first time for the final video shoot at The Moonshine Project,” shares Melvin. Like him, most have experience playing with a band or with music directors and easily came on-board. However, a major chunk of the investment comes from Melvin.

The final mixing and post-production work was done in Toronto by his friend Adhiraj Singh. True to their band’s motto of being multilingual, their next tracks are going to be in Telugu and Tamil. “We will be bringing in different instrumentalists also, we are using this time to write as much music as possible,” adds Melvin.

“I want people to be moved by the music we create and with Moutjza, we have begun to make that kind of impact going by the positive response we have received,” shares the 29-year-old.

