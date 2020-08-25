By | Published: 25th Aug 2020 12:05 am 11:11 pm

Hope, we are told, is etymologically linked to “trust”, and meant to “have confidence”. Critic Terry Eagleton writes: “to trust that one will be not abandoned is the foundation of hope”. Anthropologist Jonathan Lear notes that hope implies both courage and what he terms “ontological security”: the trust that there will be a continuity in life despite vulnerabilities and uncertainties. Hope is then two-fold as a condition of existence: trust in someone or something and the possible alternatives for life itself.

At this moment in the contemporary, we regularly encounter a feature that may be described as the “management of hope” (from YF Chow, 2011). Moving beyond what Lauren Berlant termed “cruel optimism”, the construction, management and consumption of hope around the Covid vaccine, to take just one example, is today stage-managed by multiple social actors and agents: media, the state, scientists, biomedical experts, cultists, among others. One could say that the management of hope is now an unwritten cultural policy, particularly in democracies. But something more could be seen in this massive industry of hope management.

Creative Work

The shift of emphasis away from employment, income and social guarantees towards “creative satisfaction” (a.k.a, “doing your own thing” or “doing whatever makes you happy”) is intrinsic to the management of hope. In her neat book, Be Creative: Making a Living in the New Culture Industries, cultural studies scholar Angela McRobbie notes how it is now the norm to not seek or hope for job security, labour rights and appropriate wages, unionisation, but instead to hope to indulge one’s creative “instincts”.

She argues that “creative” as a term, concept and policy has replaced “work” in the neoliberal age. McRobbie sees this shift as a “labour reform” where, in the place of wage-and-policy-determined work, we see activity “that is nebulous, self-directed, taking shape with less ‘interference’ by the state”.

McRobbie bases her book, partially, on her observations of the various students enrolled in programmes such as Media and Communications, Brand Development, Transnational Media, Culture Industries, Cultural and Creative Entrepreneurship, Gender, Media and Culture. She argues that in this radical shift toward the “creative” stance, students are supposed to develop the entrepreneurial spirit and find, at some point, freelance work and gainful self-employment.

So the youth seek to develop viable business plans, set up “creative partnerships” and enterprises. McRobbie writes: the students come with the “euphoria of imagined success, relatively untainted by a reality of impediments and obstacles in the creative labour market”. The emphasis on self-reliance in matters of employment and income-generation, she notes, is rooted in an “individualistic rhetoric of charismatic entrepreneurs” and ignores the multitude of “at risk” or disadvantaged youth.

That is, the shift of emphasis to doing “creative work” in the pursuit of self-fulfilment sets up an aspirational model that asks individuals to rely almost entirely on themselves with little social or state intervention. What this means is: the hope of self-fulfilment is underwritten by the proposition that you can only rely on your abilities, privileges (born with or acquired), training and willingness. Creating a new meritocratic order with this over-reliance on self-reliance and a concomitant withdrawal of state measures, the shift towards creative work is the management of hope as a doctrine.

Capability Deprivation

Eagleton argues that “to hope means to project oneself imaginatively into a future that is grasped as possible, and thus in some shadowy sense already present, rather than simply to languish in the grip of an appetite”. Thus, to hope is to position oneself within a life plot, from the options available.

But surely aspirations and hopes are not sui generis, and emerge from specific social conditions. In order to hope to become a creative entrepreneur or practitioner, one requires a level of capability, which cannot be just innate. How people come to their hopes and aspirations is a social process.

When the emphasis shifts to the self-creation of life plots, what comes into play is capability. The greater the emphasis on individual aspirations, plans and willingness, the greater the emphasis on individual capabilities. The point here is that those who experience capability deprivation are blamed for this deprivation, so that collective responsibility for disadvantages such as poverty, underpaid labour or sustained unemployment is disavowed and denied. When the shift towards the individual’s capability and aspirations are threaded into the management of hope, it enables the state to absolve itself of structural conditions that induce incapability.

Cultural Governance

The management of hope is an exquisitely structured and unwritten shift in the forms of governance. To return to McRobbie again:

With such encouragement to become a creative practitioner questions about making a living fade into the margins and the value of sheer hard work and “constant activity” takes over. It therefore requires a whole new vocabulary to raise questions about livelihoods, about payment for freelance work, and about earning enough money to support a family, never mind funding a private pension plan. This switching of registers is also a political process…

Studios, art houses and creative industries offer hope for those with a certain amount of capabilities, but minus the guarantees needed for a secure life plot.

What we see emerging in the rhetoric of self-reliance, self-fulfilment and self-development is an extraordinarily high emphasis on individualism. To live on hope of self-fulfilment without any safety net (a workfare rather than a welfare state) – although banks and large corporates are regularly bailed out by the state through infusion of funds! – is deemed to be an act that gains one entry into the new meritocracy.

The management of hope is a system of cultural governance. Because it does not appear to be state policy (no legislation asks one to hope for and invest in one’s own self rather than expect the state to initiate better employment and wage policies), the shift is not tangible. The management of hope that undergirds the shift towards the individual means that there is no longer collective responsibility or cultural response: you are what you make of yourself, and if you fail, that is solely your responsibility. In the age where we lack any trust in the state, we are supposed to hope in and for our-selves.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

