The many avatars of ‘Arjun’ in Telugu cinema

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Arjun is a doctor, Arjun is a RAW agent, Arjun is a Chief Minister, Arjun is a software engineer, Arjun is a college student, Arjun is a cricketer, and, also, Arjun is a journalist.By the way, who is this Arjun who donned almost all the hats? There is a dialogue in 2008 movie Ashta Chamma in which the lead actor has an obsession with the name ‘Mahesh’ and feels that the name has ‘vibrations’. Similarly, if we observe the trend, Telugu cinema has specially reserved love for certain names and ‘Arjun’ tops all of them with many strong characters in hit movies named ‘Arjun’.

Be it the role of a young, rebellious doctor played by Vijay Devarakonda in Arjun Reddy, or the cool, composed and resolute Chief Minister Arjun Prasad played by Rana Daggubati in Leader or even the latest Arjun’s — Nani in Jersey and Adivi Sesh in Goodachari. All these characters etched a special place in the hearts of Telugu movie audience. More than the commonality in the name, these characters and even other Arjuns such as Lieutenant Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati) in Ghazi or Arjun (Mahesh Babu) in Arjun, can be compared in their desire to be strong, determined, and focused in their approach.

Even yet-to-be-released films like Arjun Suravaram also has the lead character name Arjun played by Nikhil Siddharth and he was also ‘Arjun’ in his recent hit movie — Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. And actor Nani used ‘Arjun’ thrice for his movies — the latest being Jersey which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Nani’s career while the other two are Ride and Krishnarjuna Yuddham.

Also, latest movies like Chi La Sow, Yuddham Sharanam have the protagonist named Arjun and Teen Maar, Sneha Geetham, Kathalo Rajakumari, Om 3D, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam, Krishnarjuna, Yuva, Chukkallo Chandrudu, to name a few, are some other films with the character ‘Arjun’ in the leading role.

But, what’s in a name?

Though makers of each of the films may have different reasons for their tryst with ‘Arjun’; Komal Tummala, a Telugu cinema buff, feels, “When we think about the name Arjuna, the first things that come to mind are his resilience and his warrior spirit. Be it any movie, you find some of these traits in the characterisation of Arjun.” Sadhvi Mythili, another cinephile, says that there are many such names like Vijay, Raju, Anand, which repeatedly find a place in Telugu movies.

The son connection

Recently in an interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy, revealed that he has an inclination towards the name ‘Arjun’ as it sounds sharp. He also said that he asked his mother why he wasn’t named Arjun. And Sandeep’s son who was born during the shooting of Arjun Reddy was named Arjun. Also, Nani, who named his son Arjun, dedicated his screen name Arjun in Jersey to his son. He shared a picture where his son wears a shirt with ”My dad stole my name” written on it during the promotions of Jersey movie.