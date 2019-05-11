The most impactful games of 2019

By | Published: 7:05 pm

2019 has been a year for gamers, and the shooter game genre has seen a number of exciting titles released this year. Listed below are a few of the more exciting ones:

The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a third person online action role playing game (RPG) and is the sequel to the The Division which was released in 2016. It is set in a near future Washington DC in the aftermath of a smallpox pandemic and follows an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division as they try to rebuild. The game was released on March 15 and received generally positive reviews with most appreciating the gunplay and the loot systems that were implemented. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, Play Station 4 and Xbox one.

Days Gone

Days Gone is a third person action adventure survival horror game that is set in a post apocalyptic open world after a global pandemic. The game follows former outlaw turned drifter Deacon St John as he sets out on a journey to find his wife after discovering that she may be alive. Players can use a number of melee weapons and firearms to defend themselves against hostile humans and the cannibalistic creatures called Freakers. The main mode of transport is Deacon’s drifter bike. The game was released on April 26 and received generally average and mixed reviews with most critics saying that although the game play and world of design showed promise, it felt underdeveloped and fell short of expectations. The game is available for the Play Station 4.

Far Cry New dawn

Far Cry New Dawn is an action adventure first person shooter that is set in an open world environment that players can explore on foot or via various vehicles. The game is set 15 years after the events of Far Cry 5 and follows survivors as they try to rebuild the community in Hope County. The player plays as a new character in various modes such as treasure hunts and expeditions. Although the game did average with critics with many saying that Hope County could have been more refreshed, it is quite popular with the public. The game is available for Microsoft Windows, Play Station 4 and Xbox one.