The mountains are calling Tukaram and he must go

Young mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram from Telangana added another feather to his cap by scaling the highest peak in Australia, Mt Kosciuszko. He summits a peak with a cause every time and this time he chose Australian Bushfire Appeal by JET Helping Hands, a registered charity organisation belonging to Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

The organisation made arrangements for his visit to Australia. Tukaram shared that he is immensely grateful to Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji for taking care of him and said that his blessings are the reason behind his success.

The youngster gave a message from the summit to support the communities and the wild lives affected by the catastrophic bushfires across Australia.

The achievement was even more special as he scaled the peak on Holi and played with colours with some Australians.

The mountaineer thanked JET Australia Foundation and JET Helping Hands teams. He has now been invited as a chief guest at the opening ceremony of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji’s JET Centre on 12 March at Melbourne. Tukaram has previously scaled Mt Killimanjaro in Africa, Mt Everest, Mt Elbrus in Europe and Mt Aconcagua in Argentina.

