The nearest Black Hole to Earth is just down the galactic lane

By | Suyash Maddila | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: A team of astronomers have accidentally come across a massive Black Hole that is 4 times the mass of the sun and is at a distance of 1,000 light-years from our solar system, which is, when compared to the length of our galaxy, Milky Way, that spans across around 100,000 light-years, is just down the road and making it the closest Black Hole to our galaxy ever discovered till date, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) reported on Tuesday.

The team from the ESO and other institutes at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile discovered the invisible object, which is part of a triple system that can be observed through the naked eyes, while tracking its two companion stars with the help of the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope. The team which was was initially tracking the system, known as HR6819, as part of the study of the double-star system, were stunned as their analysis revealed the previously undiscovered third object in the system: a black hole, a press release issued by the ESO said.

The team observed that one of the two stars that are visible orbits this unseen object every 40 days and forms the “inner pair”, and the second star is at a large distance from it. And by studying the orbit of the star in the inner pair the team was able to detect the presence of the black hole and calculate its mass.

1/4 A team of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other institutes has discovered a black hole lying just 1000 light-years from Earth.https://t.co/7zHzePwvS9 Illustration credit: @ESO /L. Calçada pic.twitter.com/YDmYD2sq4T — ESO (@ESO) May 6, 2020

“An invisible object with a mass at least 4 times that of the Sun can only be a black hole,” said, ESO scientist Thomas Rivinius, who also led the study, and added, “This system contains the nearest black hole to Earth that we know of.” The stars in the system HR6819, which is located in the direction of the constellation of Telescopium, are so close that they can be seen on clear, dark night from the southern hemisphere without the aid of a binoculars or telescope. Emeritus Scientist at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic in Prague and co-author of the research, Petr Hadrava, said, “We were totally surprised when we realised that this is the first stellar system with a black hole that can be seen with the unaided eye.”

As per the release, this new black hole which appears ‘truly black’ is one of the very first stellar-mass black holes ever discovered which does not interact violently with their environment. Scientists also believe that there might be hundreds of millions of black holes out there in our galaxy but only a handful of them have been discovered, most of which reveal their presence by emitting powerful X-rays while strongly interacting with their environment.

However, many scientists are of the view that the discovery of this invisible and silent black hole in the triple system so close is just the tip of an iceberg and will pave the way for many new such discoveries by revealing clues about where to look for in the Milky Way to find many hidden black holes. “Knowing what to look for should put us in a better position to find them,” said Rivinius.

