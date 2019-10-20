The new era of binge-watching

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Whether you are in metro, waiting for someone, travelling to work or in a flight, chances are high that you will be hooked to your phone’s screen catching a new episode of a series, a movie or watching your favourite show once again. That’s how OTTs have crawled into our lives, bringing diverse catalogue of content just a click away.

Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot or HotStar, OTT platforms have made video content consumption an anywhere, everywhere and anytime multi-screen and multi-device experience. Now, they are trying to break away from ‘binge’ way of consuming entertainment, and create a new ‘digital’ route to the future.

According to Germany-based data research firm Statista, streaming video-on-demand services have beaten TV in customer satisfaction in India, with the country securing third spot (52 per cent) when it comes to pay for content, after China and Brazil.

This is proved by the growing market for platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, MX Player, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji or Sony Liv in India. According to a report, the Indian OTT market will reach the $5 billion-mark in size by 2023.

The growing demand and popularity of OTTs is having a ripple effect on the quality of the content library. They are adding star power by roping in veteran A-list stars, hosting digital concerts with big names attached, bringing movies onto the streaming services within a few months of theatrical release and reviving cancelled shows on fan demand — setting up an all-encompassing entertainment space of their own.

In fact, the viewing habits have changed with digital service providers keeping the flow of original content steady, putting the growth of cable TV with a set-top box in a vulnerable position.

The streaming platforms created an appetite for binge-watching all over the world, with people falling in love with shows such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Crown”, “Sacred Games”, “Bard Of Blood”, “Mindhunter”, “Stranger Things”, “Fleabag”, “When They See Us”, “Good Omens”, “Made In Heaven”, “Sex Education”, “Queer Eye” and “Delhi Crime”.

Now, the streaming giants are trying to rewrite their own ways by leaning away from the binge factor.

For instance, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s “The Morning Show” and Jason Momoa’s sci-fi “See” will be rolled out slowly at Apple TV+. The consumers will have direct access to the first three episodes, and then the rest of the episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Disney+, which is relying on nostalgia and popularity of its franchises to get people hooked, will be putting out one episode of “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” at the time of launch and then go for weekly episode plan.