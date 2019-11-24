Latest book releases

By | Published: 12:46 am 9:41 pm

Book name: Darkless

Author: By Tanushree Singh

Publisher: Puffin

Price: 250/-

Pages: 36

A superbly illustrated picture book with a bittersweet message of loss, hope and love, Darkless is a perfect conversation-starter to broach difficult subjects such as death, cancer, loss and grief in the family. The book highlights the importance of loving family and friends and the need to accept sadness as a part and parcel of everyone’s life. It teaches kids to not be afraid of any darkness they might feel but to instead reach out and find a way to always look for colour.

Talking about the book, Tanushree said, “Darkless is a coming together of sorts of my thoughts as a parent, a child, a psychologist and an observer. This is what I want my kids to know no matter how old they get. This is what all of us need to remember in our darkest hour. We all can be a little more darkless. All we need to do is open our heart to love, fear, sadness and joy.”

Book name: Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel

Author: by Ashish Bagrecha

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 200

Price: 199/-

Dear Stranger, I don’t know much about you, but I do know how you feel.

You are feeling lost, lonely and misunderstood. You are tired of pain and suffering. Depression, anxiety and negativity chase you. You don’t know where to find hope and how to heal yourself. Trust me, I have been there myself, and I know it’s not easy.

So, I am writing these thirty letters and poems to you, to let you know that you are not alone, and that you are understood. You are still cared for.

Please read one of these letters every day, and I promise you, together we will get through this. Life is difficult, but not if we take it one day at a time. Trust the universe and never give up. Love and light.

