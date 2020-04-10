The new visual sign of social order

By | Published: 10th Apr 2020 12:05 am 10:32 pm

The newest safety device is the facemask. If there is a visual icon that captures our current year, it would be, tragically, the mask. Its medical necessity and prophylactic powers notwithstanding – and these are not beyond question either, if reports and advice from the WHO and other organisations are to be believed – the mask is the new frightening trend.

What does it say about our world where this apparatus is now life-saving? If, as philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said, ‘meaning is a physiognomy’, then what are the many meanings of the mask today?

Socially Responsible

First, it serves as a sign of individual social responsibility and health-protective behaviour. Individuals who mask themselves (!) not only guard against being infected by viral and other pathogens, they ensure that they do not act as conductors of the pathogen – although, as we know, the transmission is also via touch and surface contact. The mask, therefore, positions the wearer as an ethical and socially-responsible person.

Second, it marks a huge shift in the very idea of concealment. The world has been debating, often acrimoniously, the face-cover of particular ethnic and religious groups, the risks of face-concealment and the supposed significance of the visible (uncovered) face. The myth of the visible face as embodying a willingness to be identified, and as a surface wherein one could detect ulterior motives (the face being the index of the mind and what not), has been abandoned in favour of a responsibility in covering the face. The older notions of surveillance that demanded a visible face are no longer tenable. Now we surveil people to check if they are masked.

Third, the personal protection device (mask) recalls theatrical masks. In many cases, one observes the medically styled mask has been replaced by coloured cloth and designer masks. The human face is as ‘made-up’ by the mask as in any theatre! The mask blurs the line, therefore, between the prophylactic device and the decorative addition to the physiognomy.

Self-representation

Fourth, masks move from being symbols of scientific behaviour and necessity to being icons of self-representation. It is no longer simply prophylactic, it is an extension of the dress code, the accessory and the face that I want the world to see. Just as one does not leave home – ideally – without checking to see whether all the appurtenances making up the ‘representation of the self in everyday life’ (Erving Goffman) are in place, we now check for the mask as well. What once was the province of the superhero (excluding Superman) has been rendered ordinary and commonplace.

Fifth, there is a ‘spectacle of masked unity’, as Christos Lynteris describes it in his study of plague masks in an essay in Medical Anthropology. A democratisation of facial appearance is on with the mask becoming essential face-wear – a process disrupted minimally at least by those who wish to add visual value through their customised masks. The facemask, whether in the form of the ubiquitous handkerchief or the more gauze-and-string object, is a sign of an entire population governed by an anxiety over the air-borne pathogen. The biopolitical regime of today demands its own material culture, and this is the mask. The mask, in other words, is a sign of a population united under the biopolitical regime of protective behaviour and medicalised social responsibility.

Sixth, the facemask as protective gear positions the people as instantiations of what Ruth Rogaski termed ‘hygienic modernity’. If science (alongside capitalism and imperialism), with a strong medical component defines modernity worldwide, with varying degrees of intensity, contemporary modernity is defined by the demands and practices of sanitation, cleanliness and personal hygiene. This hygienic modernity also has a vibrant public discourse component as well – from responsible disposal of garbage to recycling, biohazard wastes and, currently, public contact and proximate behaviours.

Hygienic modernity is marked by the adoption of a variety of scientific practices that are, of course, predetermined by class and economic factors – from the economic ability to wall up inside the home by elite classes with assured income, insurance and savings to the millions of poor with no economic sustenance. That is, hygienic modernity, like all forms of modernity in history, has a clear class angle to practices of cleaning, cleansing and health-protective behaviour.

Sign of National Crisis

Seventh, and continuing the above, the mask cathects onto itself personal and public health and functions as a sign of a national crisis, concern and care-discourse. As national borders are sealed – a geographical assertion of national sovereignty – sovereignty also demands the solidarity, coproduction and mutually assured safety by the people, for the people and to the people.

In other words, national sovereignty is predicated on a nation awakening its conscience in the matter of protecting its people from not only the pathogen, but also from each other. Hygienic modernity is intrinsic to national sovereignty, even as health-protective behaviour – as speeches by political leaders repeatedly emphasise – defines an individual as a good citizen. A good citizen keeps the correct distance and observes all practices of hygienic modernity.

Finally, the mask must be read as a significant contributor to the new visual iconography of: the nation, the social order and the human face. While the national emblems remain a publicly instituted iconography of national identity and sovereignty, the mask incorporates the unfortunate biomedical into the visual scheme. As the new visual sign of the social order, the mask is an iconography of not just terror (of the pathogen) but of collective behaviour itself.

It is thus a visual iconography of a host – I use the term with a full awareness of its etymology ‘hostis’, meaning both ‘guest’ and ‘enemy’ – of affective and political behaviour: terror, care, anxiety and curiosity. As the single most important and visible contributor to the new iconography of the human face, the mask reveals and conceals, it dethrones the hijab and the veil, is at once biomedically relevant and aesthetically questionable.

If the superhero wears it to disguise her/his real identity, we now wear it to reveal our true identity: as vulnerable populations (although the real superheroes, as a meme shows, are the healthcare workers). It indexes vigilance as the world mounts a war against the pathogen. To spread the virus through irresponsible acts is a crime, and biomedically masked vigilantes to check these are the order of the day.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

