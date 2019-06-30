The Office Hindi: Poor remake irks fans

By | Published: 9:58 pm

The verdict is out. The Office Hindi is the most hated remake in the history of Indian sitcoms. While the Pankaj Kapur’s yesteryear classic Office Office is fondly recalled even to this day, and its near-namesake is drawing flak for its poor remake of the cult hit, The Office.

The US version of the hit show ran nine seasons, was deemed slightly bleaker than its UK counterpart, and nevertheless was funny.

When Hotstar announced its Hindi remake, those who watched the original series erupted on social media in protest against the potential cringe that was to come their way. However, fans decided to give the ‘re-makers’ another chance and decided to watch it, only to hate it later.

Taking to Twitter, disappointed viewers shared what they thought was wrong with the remake, and there were reasons too many. Calling the show “a cringe-fest of WhatsApp forward jokes”, fans say that the only thing that the Hotstar Special nailed was Jim Halpert’s nose.

Gopal Datt playing Dwight Shrute, and Pam Beasley turning Pammi are some of the show’s weak moments. Sonal Hayat, a Twitter user wrote, “Watched the first three episodes of #TheOfficeIndia. I’ve mixed feelings. They have replaced Michael’s jokes with punjabi dad jokes. Rest of the dialogues are just directly translated into Hindi. I am sure they have used the same subtitle file as the @theofficenbc.”

