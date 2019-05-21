The origin of ‘in a jiffy’

By | Pranay Mukherjee | Published: 8:05 pm

A lot of you may have heard the phrase “I’ll be there in a jiffy” or used it and wondered where it came from, without knowing that Jiffy is an actual unit of time. The word jiffy is generally used to refer to a short, but unspecified period of time. Although, it is not known when it was first used, it is believed that 1785 was the year it originated.

Gilbert Newton Lewis proposed the unit of time and defined it as the time taken by light to travel one centimetre. And, since then, it has been redefined and taken on different meanings in varied fields. In electronics, Jiffy is the time between alternating current power cycles which is either 1/50 or 1/60 of a second (varies from place to place). When used in computer animation to calculate playback rate, a Jiffy refers to 1/100 of a second.