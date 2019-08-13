The other side of Andrea Jeremiah

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Off the sets, audience don’t get to see the other side to actors. With their unconventional choices and philosophy of life, celebrities don’t feel comfortable in divulging details of their private life. But, South Indian actor/singer Andrea Jeremiah is among those whose life is an open book. Known for her work in the critically-acclaimed movie Vada Chennai, Andrea recently launched Broken Wing — a collection of poems penned by her.

During the book launch, Andrea made a candid revelation that she was in a relationship with a married businessman from Chennai. She then read out a few phrases of her poems to the gathering, all of which were melancholic in nature. When asked about the sad tone of her poems, Andrea said, she had to go through Ayurvedic sessions to come out of depression, following the end of her mental and physically abusive relationship.

Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded the jacket of her book and wrote, “Hello all ! Post the #bpf2019 , a lot of ppl have been asking where they can get their copy of #brokenwing .. so we’ve created an instapage @andreajeremiah.brokenwing, all you have to do is DM with your details to get your autographed copy.

P.S : This book of poems is a handcrafted labour of love. It took a lot of courage for me to share something so personal with the world, so please treat my offering with the respect that it deserves. Once again, many thanks to my best friend @rinixmukkath for making this happen & my dearest cousin @sheenajeremiah for the stunning illustrations.”

Making her debut in Tamil with Kanda Naal Mudhal in 2005, Andrea’s performance earned her much praise. She made her Telugu debut in 2013 with Tadakha, in which she paired with actor Nandu. In 2017, she acted in another Telugu movie called Gruham. As a playback singer, she earned a good name for the song We have a romeo in Bommarillu, and later, went on to sing a series of chartbusters.