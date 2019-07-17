The perfect solemate!

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:12 pm

Eight years ago, Rahul Dev, a football fanatic wanted a pair of Chelsea-themed sneakers. The unavailability of themed merchandise forced him to purchase a pair of plain canvas shoes and create a custom-made fit of Chelsea sneakers all for himself.Fetching compliments, his cool kicks got him painting more themes on shoe-fabrics, an art he has developed over the years, most of which he did for friends and family. A chartered accountant and techie until a year ago, Rahul Dev is now busy developing his 2-year-old customised art venture – Unhinged Customs -that he operates on Instagram.

Coming a long way from then, the 27-year has now done personalised sneakers for biggies like actor Soha Ali Khan and comedian Daniel Fernandes. “ The project that I did for Soha Ali Khan is something that speaks of her personality – really colourful on the outside, but there are references related to her college and key incidents that are detailed on the inner panel of the shoe. And, Daniel’s shoes took a lot of work.” The aforementioned pair is a work of art, with James Hetfield on one shoe, while Daniel Fernandes’s Shadows, a 2018 stand-up special is detailed on the other.

The artist admits that requests come in heavy on pop-culture themes, superhero movies and cartoon characters, but is open to explore the other road – personalised rather than customised work. “I am more inclined to paint unique works that tell a wearer’s story than painting a set theme. A recent challenge however, has been painting on faux leather as I have been working solely on fabric till now,” adds the artist.

Talking about the response to Unhinged so far, Rahul says it has been “good, but can be better”. “I’m still trying to figure out aspects of marketing the brand. It’s been quite a task.” Learning about newer mediums and ink, the artist further wants to explore mainstream art and get back to basics.