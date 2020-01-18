The promise of New Year for gamers: Looking ahead

By | Published: 11:30 pm 5:25 pm

Understanding 2020 can be a difficult one for the avid gamer. As things stand, we are in for a slow start to the year and then things are likely to crescendo come year-end with the launch of the next-gen consoles.

The rumours are building up, the sneak peeks are gathering momentum and the games are missing launch dates as all things point towards the holiday season.

However, expect this year to be one of great games as most publishers will likely launch games for existing hardware and then carry them forward to next gen. With backwards compatibility now a given, expect to find console gaming slowly come on a par with PC gaming as hardware-based restrictions will cease to matter. So, without much ado, let’s take a stock of what’s likely to come.

Gods & Monsters: A game with a very interesting premise and one of the few whose launch dates haven’t been pushed; expect this to be quite fun in a Breath of the Wild fashion but also quite intense.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: A sequel to a much-loved game. With the original game holding a spectacular rating across platforms, the expectations from the sequel can’t get any higher. I would approach this one with tempered expectations and consider this one a win if it as good as the last one.

Ghost of Tsushima: A game that delivers on the much-awaited promise of Samurai combat, this game is a dream come true for lovers of the hack n slash genre. With some absolutely spectacular looking combat and chroma-generated skies that can make your eyes weep, this game may release on current gen hardware but would be ideal to be played on the PS5.

Halo (2020, Xbox Series X, Windows): A possible launch title with Microsoft’s next-gen console, this game could usher the dominance of Microsoft if it succeeds at launch. A repeat of the Halo 3 and Xbox 360 combination; this game has to deliver. The last generation saw a one-sided race and it’s in the best interests of the video game industry if the race is a two-sided one this time around.

The last of Us 2 (May 29, PS4 exclusive): A sequel to arguably the greatest game of last decade. With a great combat system and some of the best characters ever to be part of a narrative, this game is likely to ensure domination of PS4.

Worthy mentions include Cyberpunk 2077 (mysteriously delayed by 6 months), Nioh 2, Doom Eternal and Marvel’s Avengers. This year could be a hell of a journey gaming wise; the slow start notwithstanding.

