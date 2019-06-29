The promises at Electronic Entertainment Expo

By | Published: 9:06 pm

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is one of the most-awaited events for gamers worldwide as they wait with bated breath for new announcements and updates. With E3 2019, the expectations weren’t as high as the gaming industry looks forward to the new console generation coming in 2020.

Consequently, the best of games from developers’ catalogues have been rescheduled to coincide with timelines of newer hardware but, there were still a few games to look forward to. This week, we look at four games to look forward to that are soon to launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 (April 16, 2020)

The biggest game on this list comes from the Polish studio CD Projekt Red, developers of the iconic action RPG franchise Witcher. In development for a while, Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person Action RPG set in a dystopic future. The trailer of the game and the tone of the presentation indicated that the game will handle a lot of issues similar to the Deus-ex franchise.Expectations of the game to push the envelope and redefine the genre are considerable. Kudos to CD Projekt Red for not delaying the release till next-gen machines; as their games are often quite demanding performance-wise. The hype surrounding this is unreal, as we all await the gaming debut of Keanu Reeves’ avatar.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (November 15, 2019)

The much-awaited Star Wars game with a single player campaign, Jedi Fallen Order is Respawn’s take on the iconic franchise. The gameplay trailer at E3 was quite promising as it indicated that a lot of nuances of light-sabre based combat have made their way into the game.The visuals look stunning and the integration of droids into gameplay is a very nice touch for loyal fans. With unique elements of Jedi combat and the expansive lore of Star Wars, this could be a contender for 2019’s game of the year; provided it succeeds.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (To be announced)

Breath of the Wild was the game that defined the Switch as a console. A beautiful game with an intricately well-executed role-playing system, Nintendo expects to build on the same with a sequel. At E3, they announced that the game will be built on the same engine as Breath of the Wild and thus expect work to progress on this soon. A great sequel to a brilliant game could help cement the Switch as a console of choice.

Gods and Monsters (February 25, 2020)

Ubisoft’s E3 announcements focussed around Watchdogs Legion, though what stood out was this game. A game with a distinct appeal and a take that resembles Nintendo’s signature style, Gods and Monsters has the potential to be a game that takes everyone by surprise. Despite 2019 shaping up to be a sparse year, these games hold the promise that you have a great year.