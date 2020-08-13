The pure magic of earthy hues

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 5:56 pm

The current world situation may have you feeling glum and unmotivated, and obviously, you have every reason to be so. No occasion to dress up, no forum to look good to and not being able to bond with your near and dear – you’re bound to be anxious.

But, what if we said we have reason for you to brighten up your mood and sparkle up your solitary session. We’ve put together a list of homey-yet-earthy tones, from the pantone colour palette, you can don at home, to lift up your spirits.

Red mahogany

A bold, brownish burgundy – rusty shade that will immediately remind you of red soil and murky wood houses, this shade is sure going to make you the stunner of your zoom call session. Men can go for red mahogany shirts or chinos while women can opt for a rusty sheath dress or silky blouse top.

Chive

A warm, dark green, chive will take you to forests you can only conjure in your dreams. Meant to restore health and harmony, this colour has been the 2020 ramp favourite. Men can throw on a green blazer or jacket over a neutral toned shirt whereas women can go for a chive kurta or top or dress.

Lark

A fancy word for khaki, this tone has to be everybody’s favourite earthy hue. Men can pick lark chinos or trousers and pair them with matching jackets depending on formal or casual occasions. Women can go for lark dresses with stripes in linen for a day look or even kurtas for a puja at home.

Slate

A neutral toned blue that feels daintily earthen and close to the heart, slate is a must-have colour in your wardrobe. Known to have a warmly cool presence, slate can make a great trouser or shirt companion for men, while the ladies can slither into a comfy slate-coloured printed dress or kurta.

Sheepskin

The cult warm, grounded beige tone that will never stay out of trend is the perfect way to rock a true formal, online meeting without looking too hassled. Men can rock sheepskin trousers or printed shirts to form a monochrome look while women can opt for warm sheepskin kurtas or shirts and pencil skirts to gear up for that big meeting.

Bone brown

A demure looking brown-beige tone, true to its name, will remind you of sunsets and cabins. Take a sartorial quick trip to the Gulf in this hue. Both men and women can opt for bone brown toned tops, shirts, trousers or even kurtas with stripes prints or polka dots or geometrical patterns.