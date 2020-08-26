The Queen of Indian badminton relives her World glory

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: It is one year on and PV Sindhu relives the memory of her fairy-tale journey. Last year around this time, the Hyderabad superstar made history at Basel, Switzerland, by becoming the first Indian to win the women’s singles title at the World Championship.

Indian badminton reached a new high. Interestingly, Sindhu has an incredible record in the Worlds. In her first appearance in Worlds, she made a mark by winning a bronze and continued to clinch one more bronze, two silver medals before grabbing the gold in last year’s final. For the record it was 21-7, 21-7 humiliation of Okuhara.

Somehow, World championship has a special place in Sindhu’s glowing career. “I would say I’m at my best in the Worlds. I play freely and confidently. I was just numb after my winning point. The huge ovation at the stadium and the wild celebrations in the country are still fresh in my memory,” said the 25-year-old shuttler.

Though the results in the Grand Prix and Super Series tournaments somehow paint a different picture Sindhu becomes a fierce competitor in worlds.

As chief coach Pullela Gopichand said the World Championship gold was very, very special. Gopichand said after that fantastic win over the supremely-fit Nozomi Okuhara of Japan: “I was confident she would win the gold. She could move freely, execute her strokes boldly and more importantly there was a lot of confidence while playing against Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yu Fei. In the final Sindhu was unstoppable.”

For Sindhu, it was a much-awaited gold after two unsuccessful attempts in the final. She did admit then a lot of planning went into the Worlds, including a special session with the fitness trainer Srikanth Verma at the Suchitra Academy. After her win she did mention the contribution of Gopichand and the then Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun, who had since left a few months after the World Championship.

As Sindhu pointed out that this gold was very special as it was her mother Vijaya’s birthday too on August 25. Father PV Ramana said it was a double celebration. He had played a significant role in shaping Sindhu’s career as he laid extra stress on her fitness. “My father has been a huge inspiration. He always liked my aggression as he himself was an attacking player in volleyball,” said Sindhu.

Badminton in the country changed with the success stories of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. Saina scaled new heights with her path-breaking achievements before Sindhu raised the bar to dominate the world circuit. Saina and Sindhu are surely the jewels in the crown with Gopichand playing a pivotal role behind Indian badminton rise.

The postponed Tokyo Olympics is the next big target. “Yes, I need to change the colour of the medal from silver to gold in the Tokyo Olympics,” said Sindhu. But it is a journey that will be full of obstacles and uncertainty, thanks to the Covid-19. It is here Sindhu faces the biggest challenge.

There was a subdued celebration on Tuesday because of the Covid-19. But she continued her intense training sessions at SAI-Gopichand Academy and at Suchitra Academy to pursue her dream of winning a gold medal in the Olympics.

