The reason why Jensen Ackles stopped doing movies

Jensen Ackles says he stopped doing movies in between his hit show “Supernatural” to focus on his family. “I decided I was never doing that again during the hiatus; especially when my family started to expand,” Ackles said while explaining why he stopped doing movie projects during breaks from his hit show “Supernatural”.

“In the hiatus, I realised that I wanted to have a little bit of time at home to recharge and get ready for the next season. But now that I don’t have another season to get recharged for, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I do know that I told my wife, ‘Well, it looks like we can go on that long vacation we’ve always wanted to go on. We can take some time off’. Her response was, ‘You’re not taking time off. You’re going to go right back into it’. I was like, ‘Into what?’ And she responded, ‘Into whatever it is. We’ll figure that out’,” added the actor, who is married to Danneel.

Credited as the longest-running sci-fi genre show, “Supernatural” is all about the supernatural and paranormal. It follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) Winchester as they join their family business of hunting down supernatural monsters. Created by Eric Kripke, it premiered in 2005, and has garnered a massive fan following since then. It will end after Season 15. The show is aired in India on AXN. He is in denial about the end of the show.

“Yeah. But I don’t want to start going down that road because then there will be sadness, so we’re going to stay focused. We’re going to keep our eyes on the prize and get it done…Once we turn the corner and we come down to that last stretch, it’s going to be tough,” said the actor, who has been behind the camera a handful number of times to direct episodes of “Supernatural”.