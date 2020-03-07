The results are there to see, says MSK Prasad

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: MSK Prasad ended his four-year tenure a few days ago and former Indian Test stumper said the results are there to see on his reign as chairman of National selection Committee. “Reaching No.1 rankings in all three formats is an excellent achievement. We also developed substantial bench strength across all formats and that is also a very satisfying point,’’ said Prasad while talking to N Jagannath Das

On controversies with many former players criticizing your panel, particularly on Kohli, whom they thought you were soft

I believe in that kind of genuine respect rather than worrying about comments that has ulterior motives. Virat has led the team extremely well for the past few years with a very high percentage of success across all formats. You cannot pinpoint his failure in only one series which he had in the last few years. After all he is human being and this kind of average series will happen in one’s career.

On the major changes in the selection policy during your tenure

We went horses for courses method. Our primary goal was to develop substantial bench strength across all formats and we take pride in that fact that with all the hard work we have put in the last four years we could succeed in our goal.

On dealing with MS Dhoni

Dhoni has been a legend of Indian cricket. It is tough to deal with it. Our fundamental job is to identify fresh talent, groom him and induct him when the need arises and that is what we have done.

On World Cup criticism last year, particularly on No.4 position

I don’t think we have lost the World Cup because of No.4 position. We reached the semifinals and that speaks it all. We had one bad session and that cost us the World Cup.

On selectors not having say in playing XI

I personally feel that it was one of the flaws in the new reforms and I wish that it should be amended.

On the team’s future

Our immediate priority was to win the first ever Test championship and we are very much aware of the points system too. That is why we have rotated the players and got the right players ready for the Tests series. Getting the backups ready has been the key of our committee and we could succeed because the India A shadow tour programs were successful which we have designed along with Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri

On Sourav Ganguly as president of BCCI

Sourav has tremendous record both as player and captain for Indian cricket. He also has gone through the grind as administrator of CAB

On India’s poor record outside the country

No team has dominated consistently while playing as visitors. Having said that Indian team had won the ODI series in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies etc. Apart from that the way our players played in SA and England Test series, I don’t agree that we have surrendered meekly. It was a very hard fought series where the results could have gone either way. We had our moments to win those series. With regard to World Cup campaign we were at the top of the table prior to the semifinals. So you cannot say that we had a poor run.

On domestic cricket

We have a robust domestic structure. We always gave utmost priority for domestic performances and groomed the players accordingly.

