Lucifer returns, leaving devilish charm behind

By | Published: 5:32 pm

The series starts off with a small prologue of the previous series. Now, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is being assisted by Mazikeen (or Maze as she prefers to be called Lesley-Ann Brandt). The forensic scientist Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) is yet to get over the fact that Lucifer Morningstar/Lucifer (Tom Ellis) has left without saying goodbye. She goes on to say: “He can go to Hell”.

For the uninitiated, Lucifer is about the story of Lucifer – The Lord of Hell becoming bored with his life and abandoning his throne for some fun and where else to be but in Los Angeles. He is instantly drawn towards Detective Chloe Decker and expresses his love for her at the end of Season 3. Season 4 ends with Lucifer heading back to Hell. And now Lucifer returns – version 2.0.

The past seasons relied heavily on the character of Lucifer and his shenanigans. This time though it looks like Lucifer has left his devilish charm back at Hell. The promos of the show clearly show that Lucifer has an identical twin Michael who is out there to ruin Lucifer’s life. This is what drags the Lord of Hell back to Earth, and Chloe. How will ‘The Devil’ make amends with people closest to him and stop Michael while also solving murder cases is what the rest of the story.

The basic plot though is revealed soon in the series (as soon as Episode 2). What continues in the other episodes is a dull romantic track where everyone involved is dealing with their respective emotional baggage. This includes the angel-doctor couple Amenadiel (DB Woodside) Dr Linda Martin (Rachael Harris) and Chloe’s ex-husband Daniel ‘Dan’ Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro). You not only have loyalties being questioned, but also decisions and their outcome – not divulging more.

The storyline varies from a dead body being discovered at in a Mars base simulation to a case on the Warner Bros studio. Episode 4 of the series offers something new to the viewers that was hitherto absent – again, not going to divulge. Not only is the episode an important one, it also ensures that ‘The Devil’ comes into his element, albeit a bit slow.

The problem with the series appears to be the repetitive plot – the pair always assumed the most likely person to be the culprit and end up realising that the culprit was someone else who was never even a suspect. This becomes too repetitive in the series. Since Netflix has taken over the series, the makers have concentrated a lot on the sets and assume that would be enough. This is the same mistake that Netflix made with Warrior Nun. The writers have failed to explore the fantasy part of the series (at least in Part 1).

The series does offer a few twists and turns, and one must wait for Part 2 to be released to see how many of them are answered. This seems to be Netflix’s way forward – leave it open to the viewers to come up with their own theories (the Warrior Nun way).

Will Lucifer be able to stop his twin Michael, will Amenadiel and Linda’s child be a mortal or an immortal, will Maze finally get a chance of having a soul and, most importantly, will God finally visit his (prized) creation are questions that need answers. It is high time Netflix asks – “What is it that you truly desire?”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .