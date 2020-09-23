The rise and rise of leg-spinners in IPL

The leg-spinners hold the key and many of the franchises have begun to have more and more faith in this tribe

Hyderabad: Leg-spinners continued to make a big statement in the IPL. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen with a mesmerising spell of 3/18 in the third match of IPL-13 in the UAE.

The Indian spinner swung the match in favour of RCB by removing the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar with peach of deliveries that would delight any purist. It was a classical leg-spinner’s wicket. Bairstow was done in by a delivery that landed on leg and middle stumps before cleaning up the batsman while Shankar had no clue as he failed to read the googly. There was drift, turn and subtlety in the execution of the deliveries.

The leg-spinners hold the key and many of the franchises have begun to have more and more faith in this tribe. In this year’s edition, there is an excellent line-up of leg-spinners. They could play a vital role as there will be wear and tear as the tournament progresses. Exciting times are ahead for the leg-spinners.

When the T20 was envisaged there were a few apprehensions whether leg-spinners would be as effective as off spinners or left arm. But the legendary Shane Warne dispelled all those myths in the very first edition of the IPL in 2008. He set the ball rolling with magical spells and led Rajasthan Royals to the podium finish. That started the trend and leg-spinners have never disappointed in the IPL so far. They have been the trump cards.

Former Hyderabad Test leg-spinner MV Narasimha Rao felt most top leg-spinners are natural and the variations come out automatically. “Leg-spinners need to have a big heart and they should have the captain’s confidence. It is nice to see every side has a leg-spinner. Leg-spin is difficult to bowl and difficult to play”

Rao added that since leg-spinners have more variety in their bag as hitting against the leg or top spin is always a difficult proposition. “The googly and top spinner become very effective weapons against left handers also. It is used very well in T20. Chahal’s googly that knocked Shankar’s stumps were brilliant and even the ball that dipped to take Bairstow’s stumps was a beauty. It needs a lot of confidence to deliver this delivery and it becomes a blind area for the right-hand batsman.

“Chahal has the loop and he impressed with his lovely control of line and length. He varies beautifully and he is a much improved bowler. Even with the dew he could get some purchase from the wicket.”

Former Hyderabad off-spinner V Ramnarayan said in longer games, one can defend them but in shorter format, it becomes difficult to hit against spin and score runs. “Leg-spinners have become smart enough by mixing up the pace. It is good to see plenty of leg-spinners now. In Monday’s match Chahal did not push it through and the variations were in the air – googly and top spin,’’ he said.

Off spinners should know how to bowl effectively in shorter format, thinks Ramnarayan. “They should not turn too much. As an off-spinner I reduced my turn and focused on straighter balls in the shorter format of the game. I kept varying the pace and bowled wicket-to-wicket. The present day off spinners give too much of width to be cut and pulled.”

But the leg-spinners will face a big challenge at the small ground in Sharjah which was evident in Sanju Samson’s big-hitting spree against Piyush Chawla.

The match winners

Yuzvendra Chahal , Adam Zampa (RCB), Rashid Khan (SRH), Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir (CSK), Rahul Chahar (MI), 48-year-old Praveen Tambe (KKR), Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra (DC), Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande (RR), Ravi Bishnoi (Kings XI).

However missing in action would be Adil Rashid as none of the franchises showed interest in this ace England’s leg-spinner. Tambe and Zampa were last-minute additions to the teams.

