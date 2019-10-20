The rise of the villains in Hollywood

By | Published: 4:32 pm

“Why does it feel so good, so good to be bad?” This is not only a line from David Guetta’s famous song, but an emotion that is being explored in Hollywood. In today’s day and age, anti-heroes are getting into the spotlight, with filmmakers exploring the dark and cynical side of the story and winning the box office game.

What do Joker, Thanos, Venom and Ted Bundy have in common? Apart from more than fifty shades of grey, they are characters which have captured the attention of the filmmakers as well as the audience. They want to know what pushed them to embrace the dark side, and delve into the complexities of their life.

The success of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, which traces the story of Arthur Fleck’s journey of becoming the dreaded and most popular DC super villain Joker, highlights the rise of villains in Hollywood. The Warner Bros.

Pictures project has earned over $604 million globally since its October release. In fact, the impact is deep as it has sparked conversation around mental health.

“Joker says in the comic book Batman: The Killing Joke: ‘If I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice’. So, it just depends on the lens through which you watch the movie as to what you think really happened, what you think he is at the end is he even Joker?

There are many ways to see it and what I think is interesting about the movie is that you don’t walk away having all the answers. Different people I’ve shown it to have different theories about what may or may not have happened,” said Joker director Todd Phillips.