The self-made weathermen of Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: They are not trained climate experts but just those who follow weather patterns out of sheer curiosity. Still, over the last few weeks, their predictions about the weather in Hyderabad have turned out to be bang on.

Twitter has been their weather broadcasting station where they have been making accurate predictions, especially in the last couple of days on the rains in the city.

Rajanikanth Poolla, a software engineer from Visakhapatnam living in Mehdipatnam while working for a global IT major here, is perhaps the best example of the comparatively new but small tribe of amateur weathermen in Hyderabad. Using his Twitter handle of [email protected], Rajanikanth has been making predictions based on weather charts and maps available from other official sources, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Unknown Anonymous (@pavanpuli1234), AP Weatherman (@Weather_AP) and Chandu Prakash Reddy (@Rainloverchandu) are a few others like Rajanikanth, who have been regularly tweeting on weather in the State and city, mostly using IMD charts and maps.

The Unknown Anonymous, for instance, had tweeted around 4.30 pm on Wednesday that Hyderabad may get a heavy spell of rain in the next one hour if the wind direction doesn’t change. And it did rain by 5.30 pm.

Rajanikanth had tweeted about noon on Tuesday saying ‘do not be deceived by the bright sunshine now’ and added that ‘heavy showers were likely to return by afternoon/evening, with the possibility of heavy rain in the evening/night’. What happened is history now, with the city still reeling under the impact of the heavy rains.

Rajanikanth says he began following the rains since Class VIII. Beginning with manual observations, following the clouds, wind directions and patterns, the way the trees swung and the humidity that could be felt, he began his own short-term predictions. Trial and error, noting down patterns and how and when they repeated, the way clouds were before storms came and so on, he says he evolved into making quite accurate predictions.

“I haven’t read any book or got training. I got on to Twitter last year, and from then on, have been following like-minded people, researching online and now, I’m able to predict thunderstorms even a day before,” he says, adding that observation was the most important part.

“Observe, note it down, remember and see what changes are there or when the same pattern is repeated,” he says, adding that with even skilled forecasters going wrong often, one needed to be very patient.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter