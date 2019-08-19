By | Published: 5:36 pm

‘Lasya-Tandava, the Shapes of Dance’ is a Puppets Ballet, imagined and created by Sabrina Arusam. The dancer who believed that ‘Dance is life, dance is alive, and dance is a universal language’ has conceptualised this unique concept of a Puppet Show with varied dance forms. And it is different from the regular puppetry shows which involve storytelling of a different kind.

Through the puppets, this show creates an illusion of the body movements, with different kinds of classical and folk Indian dance forms. Indian traditional dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Perini, Cheriyal mask, Tandavam, etc., are shown through different techniques of puppetry.

Along with Sabrina Arusam, Preeti Golcha, Naresh Neelam, and Bhavana Pratima are the puppeteers while Balaji P Sai is the puppeteer assistant. The ballet is choreographed by Perini Rajkumar and light creation is handled by Raju Basava.The Puppets Ballet will be presented at Ravindra Bharathi on August 21 at 7 pm.