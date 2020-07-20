The ‘Silver’ lining to fighting the pandemic

By | Published: 2:32 pm

New Delhi: Silver is a well-documented anti-microbial that is known to kill bacteria, germs and viruses. It has consistently been used to restrict the spread of disease by incorporating it into articles used in daily life and silver utensils.

It is often used for several medicinal purposes. A small amount of silver is used to coat hospital surfaces and medical equipment to prevent the spread of pathogens. Silver in surgical equipment, wound dressings and ointments is used to protect wounds from infection. Silver sulfadiazine is useful for burn victims because it kills bacteria while also allowing the skin to regrow.

Silver ion treatments can heal bone infections and allows for regeneration of damaged tissue. Silver ions can enter into the bacterial cell, both inhibiting cellular respiration and disrupting metabolic pathways along with the DNA and stopping its replication cycle.

Interestingly, silver ion particles have the ability to disrupt the cell regeneration process which can help us in our fight against coronavirus, points out Rushang Shah, Director of GermiGo, a brand which produces hygiene-essential products. The company specialises in the technology of extraction of micro silver particles to develop sanitization solutions.

Shah says that it is important to consciously choose a silver-based formulation combined with alcohol while buying sanitization products; this can be 20 times more effective than other sanitizers and disinfectants.

How silver works as disinfectant?

1) Silver interrupts bacterial cell membrane

2) It inhibits enzymes needed by bacteria for metabolism

3) It interrupts DNA strands prevent cell duplication

4) Silver blocks the respiratory system of the cell and thus kills 99.99 percent of bacteria and germs.

With the vaccination of Covid-19 still in progress, there isn’t a considerable amount of information for the number of precautions once can take. While we have relied on the age-old methods of building immunity like hot water and ‘kadha’, we can also rely on the age-old ingredient, silver, which is backed by scientific research for its use to fight viruses and human diseases.