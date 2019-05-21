The ‘social networking’ of monkeys

By | Katta Vishnupriya | Published: 8:02 pm

When two animals groom each other it’s called allogrooming? The sight of

monkeys and apes picking at each other’s hairs is a pretty common one. While it may seem disgusting, there is a reason behind such an activity.

They are picking off blood sucking ticks, fleas and flies. Now, there are two interesting theories about this. The first one being, it is a natural pest cleaning and hygiene process, but parasite removal is just a side benefit. Actually, this fur picking is a means of social communication between the members and their way of developing strong social bonds.

This is how they find their buddy. Grooming can help these primates maintain constant body temperature easily and free up more energy for other activities. It also helps them resist climatic changes and is an important social practise for their survival.