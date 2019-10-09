The story of sherwani’s evolution

By | Published: 9:09 pm

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is the pioneering institute of fashion education in the country and within its diversified streams of education, emphasis is also laid on the importance of traditional cultures and their values.

These are studied through the perspective of research, documentation, practice and presentation. Costume and textile are an integral part of fashion. Historical referencing of costume through textile, pattern, colour and cultural connotations are key foundations for contemporary design and their study is integral within design education at NIFT.

NIFT, Hyderabad’s presentation on “Sherwani – A costume narrative” highlights this relationship between the past and the present as it attempts to display the story of evolution of the Sherwani. Set up as a part of the celebrations of Hyderabad Design Week, supported by the Government of Telangana, this exhibition is the first to mark the initiation of an association between academics at NIFT, Hyderabad and the renowned Salar Jung museum.

The showcase features the museum’s collection of princely men’s wear upper garment. The display of pattern deconstruction throws light on the way the patterns were cut and sewn. The contemporary pieces showcased demonstrate the popularity of this ubiquitous men’s wear component while it easily traverses the various barriers of age, look and occasion. It is observed that the Sherwani has gradually evolved into a classic component of the Indian men’s wear market and continues to be trending strong in the 21st century.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter