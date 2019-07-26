The success of Sahoo is a need

By | Published: 9:57 pm 9:58 pm

The most passionate cine goers across the country and overseas are on their toes awaiting the release of the biggest action film ever, Sahoo, which is hectically scheduled for August 30. In particular, the fans of Prabhas experienced pressure and pain, whenever there was a shift in the release date. The reason for their worry is evidently apparent and justifiable since there was not a single release of their matinee idol after Baahubali when the films of other heroes in competition are releasing at regular intervals.

But, when it comes to Prabhas, he is found to be cool and chilled out. The twin aspects of determination and dedication to clinch a film bigger than or equal to Baahubali seems to have gripped Prabhas. The huge budget or lapse of time beyond comprehension didn’t really bother Prabhas.

Of course, all the possible precautionary measures were meticulously put into process. Sahoo is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi along with overseas. The craze that Sahoo is studded with has created more than enough hype for the film which will impact the first week revenue all over.In view of the time period and investments involved, people in the industry are comparing Sahoo with Baahubali. Though several full-bound scripts are eagerly awaiting the nod of Prabhas, no script or director could virtually excite Prabhas.

The trade pundits of Telugu films are just praying for the stupendous success of Sahoo. They are openly saying that the future of Prabhas’s films are hugely and primarily dependant on Sahoo. “If it is a big hit like Baahubali, the producers in the queue will be fortunate,” they said. So, now, everybody is wishing its commendable success.