The Telangana man who single-handedly chiselled a mountain into temple

By | Published: 1:01 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Faith can work wonders, like it made a man, armed with just a crowbar, chisel and hammer, spend 10 whole years of his life carving out an entire temple, all on his own, in Velchal village of Vikarabad, about 100 km from here.

The temple, which has been chiselled out in a cave on a hillock to be made the abode of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, is the handiwork of Paramaiah Yadav, popular as Paramaiah Dasu. The cave is 20 metres deep and over five feet wide and houses the sanctum sanctorum.

According to locals, it was one cloudy day in the early 1960s, when Yadav along with his friends was rearing their sheep and goats on the hillock. It began raining heavily and there was no place for shelter. “It was after this that he decided to dig a cave for some shelter and began the work,” says Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Utsav Committee member Pratap Reddy.

“The same night, the Lord appeared in his dreams and ordered him to construct a temple. Following this, he single-handedly dug and chiselled the entire cave,” says Reddy, quoting elders in the village.

According to the villagers, it took Yadav over 10 years to complete the construction. Though there is no record of the work, villagers say he began digging and chiseling in the early 1960s and completed the temple in the early 1970s. “I don’t remember, but I might have been in my early 20s when I began the work. I used to work for long hours even at night, using a lamp,” recalls Paramaiah Dasu in a trembling voice. He has not counted the years and does not know for sure how old he is. “Must be somewhere in the late 70s or early 80s,” he says.

Such is the brilliance of his work that the interiors of the cave are chiselled smooth to near perfect finishing. Paramaiah Dasu alone carved 11 arches, their height varying from five to seven feet, says M Madhusudhan Reddy, another resident of the village.

Dasu has never been to school and the entire temple was his own visualisation with no plan drawn out, he adds. There were challenges as his family asked him to stop the work, but he did not give up. “It was out of love and devotion for my lord. I could not stop,” says the elderly man, who has now detached himself from the village and made the temple his home.

Watch The Video Here:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .