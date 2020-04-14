The touch artistes of Indian batting

By | Published: 11:32 am

Hyderabad: A few days ago, Indian women’s cricket coach WV Raman posted in social media that if he had been asked to name three top artists in Indian cricket, he would nominate Gundappa Viswanath, Mohd Azharuddin and VVS Laxman. These stylish batsmen were like Van Gogh, Picasso & Monet — all geniuses.

The majority would agree with Raman, who was himself an elegant left-handed batsman, by naming these three star cricketers. Former Test left-arm spinner SL Venkatapathy Raju said he would add one more Hyderabad cricketer into this list. He was none other than late ML Jaisimha. “Jaisimha uncle was as wristy as Azhar and Laxman. Much before Azhar and Laxman’s entry into cricket, Jaisimha was talked about as the most elegant batsman of the country. I grew up watching Jaisimha uncle while playing for Marredpally Cricket Club (MCC).

His on-drives were a treat to watch. His batting was all of class and elegance,’’ said Raju.

Raju, in fact, said the reasons behind Hyderabad cricketers playing the on-side strokes more fluently, between mid-wicket and mid-on region, was because of the matting wickets. “Those days in Hyderabad there were hardly any turf wickets and most of them played on matting where there was good bounce. So the batsmen had to use the wrists to play the leg side strokes. For batsmen like Jaisimha, Azhar and Laxman, they had the extra talent and ability to hit the shots. Their footwork was marvellous and they always came on top of the ball before executing the leg side strokes.’’

The left-arm spinner pointed out he had the honour to bowl to Viswanath in his third Ranji match against Karnataka at Gymkhana in 1985. “He was all style and played the ball very late. I remember in one match, I bowled 31 overs and conceded 110 runs in which Viswanath hit 85 runs. He was unstoppable. I just marvelled at his repertoire of strokes. He was a pure genius.’’

Raju said he always wondered how Azhar could make batting look easy. “He simply caressed the ball, particularly on the leg side. Even on turning wickets, Azhar would simply mesmerise the bowlers with his stroke play. Laxman also whipped the balls to the leg side with his masterful batting. I remember the way he demolished Shane Warne during his epic 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001. He would walk into Warne and whip the ball in style to the mid-wicket boundary or would hit an inside-out shot towards cover boundary. Footwork was the key.’’

Jyothi Prasad, the former Hyderabad pace bowler of the 60s and 70s, said he always admired lazy elegance of these great batsmen. “Jai was exceptionally talented. A strong front foot player, Jai would destroy any bowling attack with his sublime skills. He was stylish personified.

Even when there was no television, he had so much of fan following that people would throng to the ground to watch his flamboyant batting.’’

Prasad pointed out Vishy was of different class. “For me he was a complete batsman. He could play strokes from third man to fine leg and that too with sheer timing. He had a perfect balance and he would play very late. He would wait for the ball and had four or five strokes for each delivery. He was a magician with the bat. Remember those days we played on uncovered wickets, but that did not bother Vishy. He would simply go berserk against the bowlers. I think Jai, Vishy, Azhar and Laxman were God’s gifts to cricket.’’

V Manohar, who played alongside Azhar and then was coach to Laxman, said Jaisimha, Azhar and Laxman had the Hyderabadi flair. “Laxman grew up watching Azhar and that is there is a lot of influence on his batting. Azhar was an artist with the bat. Most importantly, he used the lightest of the bat. But it was sheer timing and footwork that enabled him to play those leg side strokes. Azhar and Laxman were tall and that helped them to reach the ball and play the strokes. We were fortunate to see these stylish batsmen in action from close quarters,’’ said Manohar, who is now settled in Auckland, New Zealand.

