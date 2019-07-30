The truth behind muscle-building

By | Published: 5:38 pm

My experience with weight-reducing or muscle-building advertisements is as old as my productive life. They are many a time misleading. However, there’s no need to turn your concern into neurosis. The world is perfectly balanced and compensatory factors are one a many.Nature’s laws are perfect and it is a binding on us to respect them to reap proportionately rich rewards. Building up net muscle and reducing net fat are highly impossible tasks. The truth according to science resides in this equation Catabolism+Anabolism=Metabolism

Let me explain: Gaining of net muscle, an impractical assumption though, will happen only in the presence of a nutritional plan which is in a “Calorie surplus” mode along with weight-training as its solicitor , and losing net fat sans muscle happens in a calorie debited condition, again accompanied with weight-training.When one needs to build muscle, one needs to first create a demand by exercising with weights which will provide a stimulus by releasing testosterone (a necessary hormone for muscle-building) and backing up with sufficient nutrients with which the anabolic (promotion of muscle tissue) process kick-starts .

It is nature’s way that for every 5 kgs of muscle one builds, it is accompanied by 2 kgs of fat. Since muscle requires energy round-the-clock, the fat that accompanies muscle ensures this. The statement made by supplements – “Gain pure muscle” – falls flat in the face of this logic.Now, coming to fat, the truth is net fat sans muscle tissue cannot ever be reduced since one has to be on a “calorie debit” mode which is disfavouring the muscle-building phenomenon.

Though the muscle wasting that happens in the process of reducing fat is comparatively small, it still is catabolic (demotion of muscle tissue) process. This process, too, can be accomplished, with weight-training being the only form of mediation. Neither can muscle be built without some fat accumulation nor can fat be reduced without some muscle mass being parted with.Anyone trying to convince you otherwise is either ignorant or confused between facts and fiction.

With an ambition of building a physique like Arnold and his ilk will not only not work for many but will actually destroy one’s chances of achieving one’s genetically determined potential. It will also yield enormous frustration along with injuries that could scar one’s life.The imitating of inappropriate role model has been largely responsible for the poor physical progress experienced by most serious gym members throughout the world.There’s a lot more to looking after yourself than what’s been printed here. There’s the realm of the mind-body-spirit connection and esoteric wisdom of the Orient. “The first problem for all of us, men and women, is not to learn but to unlearn,” as Gloria Steinem rightly puts it.