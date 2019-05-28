The two-humped Bactrian camels

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Bactrian camels are found in Central and East Asia’s rocky deserts and also have a small presence in the Ladakh region. Instead of one hump, they have two humps which serve the same purpose, for storing water and energy when there is nothing to eat. The moment water is available, these camels can drink upto 13 gallons of water in just 13 minutes. Their water source also happens to be plants with a high moisture content.

Present in desert like regions, which witness extreme temperatures, the Bactrian camels are able to survive in the harsh conditions. Their shaggy, thick coats protects them from the cold winds and is shed away during the hotter months. Akin to their Arabian counterparts, Bactrian camels don’t sweat much which helps them conserve fluids over longer periods of time. Their bushy eyebrows and long eyelashes keep the sand from getting into their eyes. A full grown adult Bactrian camel will grow to a height of 7 feet and live till the age of 50 years. Interestingly, a female Bactrian camel’s gestation period is more than a year. In China, Lop Nur Wild Camel Nature Reserve protects this particular species.