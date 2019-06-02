The understated elegance of ikat

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:38 pm

When we say handloom, the first fabric that hits our minds is ikat. It could be because of its rich feel, look or its suaveness. Here’s what you should to know about ikat – one of the popular traditional handlooms. Ikat is a dyeing technique used to pattern textiles by employing resist dyeing and binding of weaves and yarns into a beautiful pattern. ‘Ikat’ means to bind in Indonesian. The ikat fabric can be in cotton or silk. Silk ikat is also called Patola in Gujarat. Ikat is a traditional spin on boho, gypsy and tribal chic and can endure almost any weather. Ikkat’s durability and endurance levels are unparalleled.

Invest in ikat

It is one outfit that can be styled for absolutely any occasion such are its varieties. Lend your support to weavers and skilled artisans that create this highly valued fabric. Experiment on various pattern clashing styles in your favourite ikat.

Dress up

Ikat dresses right from frocks to maxis is the perfect way to rock casual occasions the ethnic way. Pair your favourite ikat dress with silver jewellery and kohlapuris or jutis for a classic look.

Seven yards

Imagine yards of pure royalty and richness; that is the ikat sari for you. Pick saris in cotton or silk ikat sari’s or the Andhra style double weave ikat to add colour and life to your trousseau.

Ikat sets

Get your favourite ikat printed fabrics and style them as maxi, shrugs or shirts and trouser pairs or kurta suit sets. Ikat is one of those weaves that can be styled into any outfit.

Accessories

Investing in single pieces like scarves, palazzos and jacket is a good way to spice up your daily wardrobe. Ikat wallets, shoes, hand bags and jewellery is also gaining rapid popularity. Pick some unique ikat accessories to add some oomph to a simple ensemble. Ikat is our go-to, year-round fabric. It should be yours too!