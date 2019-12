The unlikely hero called Jayeshbhai

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Ranveer Singh and YRF launched the first look of the hugely anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what Ranveer has called ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

The first-timer is directing Ranveer in a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat and the superstar will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time. Naturally, the anticipation to see the first look of Ranveer from the film was immense.

Ranveer is seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and he looks unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who is definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. He isn’t the alpha hero as played by leading men in Bollywood and from the first look, it is obvious that the film will champion the cause of women empowerment.

“As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero – an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines,” Ranveer reveals about his character.

Ranveer has backed stories like Padmavat, in which he wowed the world with his portrayal of an anti-hero in Alauddin Khilji and extended his extraordinary range in Gully Boy. The versatile actor showered heaps of praise on his director. “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time,” he says.

The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma, who also discovered Divyang. Maneesh says, “Ranveer is fearless when it comes to inhabiting a role and has continued his risk taking behaviour, eschewing his looks for his character’s needs. For Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Divyang had the vision of a protagonist that went against the cloth – a hero that isn’t necessarily hyper-masculine or Alpha.”