The value of mental toughness in tough times

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:55 am

Hyderabad: It is hard and tough time for sportspersons as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the world over. In a programme, called It’s underrated week on Tennis. Com Dr Larry Lauer has spoken of the importance of mental toughness at this hour of time.

“It’s hard sometimes when things aren’t going well, but realizing it’s a moment and the next one could be much better allows you to move forward,’’ he said.

Dr Lauer chatted with co-hosts Nina Pantic and Irina Falconi at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on mental toughness.

Lauer, who works for USTA Player Development, has been a sport psychology consultant for elite tennis players for over a decade. According to Tennis.com. Lauer shares how he got into the field after his own baseball career, and why he relates so well to the loss of identity athletes feel after their playing days are over.

He talks how to deal with chasing results and how to learn from failure. He also explains the overall values of improving your mental strength, both for your game and your life.

