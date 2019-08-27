By | Published: 7:27 pm

Burgers, cocktails and live music — if you’re looking for a place to unwind amidst the best of all three which, in fact, can be the best combo available, head to HAY at Begumpet. You can expect fusion music with the hint of melancholic at this event.

Expect a night full of good music with your squad as they JAM the evening away just the way you would like. Beat the mid-week blues with The WednesHAY Jam featuring Prem. HAY, your high energy conversational and drinking space and a super-charged ambience with some great food and drinks! For reservations, please call 8928380336.

What: The WednesHAY Jam with Prem

When: August 28

Time: 8 pm to 12 midnight

Entry: Free (Venue rules apply*)

