The whales of the ‘dead zoo’        

Dublin: The renovation of Natural History Museum is a leviathan task owing to the large taxidermied creatures

A huddle of specialised staff at Dublin’s “dead zoo” perform a high-wire puzzle, delicately disassembling two whale skeletons that have dangled airborne for over a century.

Nigel Monaghan, who as keeper of the Natural History Museum is in charge of the extensive collection of taxidermied creatures within, looks on.

The boxy museum tucked away beside the prime minister’s office in the city centre is known affectionately to Dubliners as the “dead zoo”.

Dating back to 1856, it is currently at the start of an extensive 15-million-euro ($18-million) renovation project.

“We see our museum… as a stately home of death,” said Monaghan.

The biggest hurdle for the major works planned for the tattered glass and metalwork roof is that the structure acts as a hanging bracket for the museums’ two prize possessions.

The first is a 65-foot (20-metre) fin whale which has towered over the higher portion of the hall since the late 19th century after its body was towed to Ireland’s south shore in 1851.

The second, of a smaller but still impressively long, 29-foot juvenile humpback whale, has hung directly underneath since 1909.

The Dublin museum has flown over two experts from the Netherlands to work with local staff who label every bone for storage, ready to be replaced after the renovation. Travelling between their accommodation and the museum and back again, they are “fed and watered” by their Irish hosts to limit their contact with others.

Overall, the work will take three months, although the Dutch team will fly home for periods of time as the scaffolding is towered up to reach the second skeleton.