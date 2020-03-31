The world after coronavirus

Published: 12:00 am 7:44 pm

Technology is like a double-edged sword; it can cut both ways. On one hand, the disruptive power of emerging technologies can be used for larger public good while on the other, they can be reduced to a tool to undermine individual privacy and freedom. Trading one’s privacy for a safer country has been a contentious debate for long. The use of new hi-tech mass surveillance methods in a massive global effort to fight coronavirus has rekindled this debate. However, a thin line divides persuasion and coercion. For all the criticism of being a surveillance state, China has effectively used the power of new technologies — ranging from facial recognition, thermal tracking and social media monitoring to drones, artificial intelligence and robotics — to monitor and check the spread of the deadly virus. Other countries are emulating the Chinese model. The range of technological tools that are coming to the aid of governments around the world in their battle against the virus is simply breath-taking. Futuristic technologies, powered by artificial intelligence, are helping in identifying coronavirus symptoms, finding new treatments, and tracking the spread of the disease. There is no doubt that given a choice between privacy and health, people usually choose the latter, especially in an emergency. However, even after the Covid-19 storm subsides, the governments may continue to use the technology tools for mass surveillance. In that case, one wonders how the post-coronavirus world will look like. Will the mass digital health surveillance become the new normal? Will the monitoring measures that are acceptable to people in times of emergency become permanent fixtures?

One must remember that a technology tool which monitors our body temperature, blood pressure, and heart-rate can also be used to keep a tab on our cultural and political preferences and our moods. This massive biometric data can become the core of a terrifying new surveillance system. Like how the 9/11 attacks in the United States of America changed the face of air travel, the coronavirus pandemic has the potential to transform the public health sector and the way the data is harnessed to closely monitor people’s lives. The Covid-19 outbreak is already altering the rhythm of our lives; changing the way we conduct our businesses and run our economies. The post-coronavirus world may offer a myriad scenario, ranging from dystopian mass surveillance by totalitarian governments to a far more evolved and matured healthcare systems that truly empower the people. While the prophecies about the post-pandemic world hugely vary, there are, however, clear signs of transformative changes in several areas. A clear dominance of technology companies, growing demand across the world for universal healthcare and virtual education and changes in social values and habits could become key future trends.

