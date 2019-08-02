The world through the eyes of children

By | Published: 10:20 pm

For children who are less fortunate than others, engineering and medicine are the two careers which will garner them lucrative jobs is a thought that is drilled into their minds since the time they grow up. That there is a career beyond these two fields is a foreign thought to them.Breaking that perception was what Udaan, a photography initiative by Art for Causes sought to do.

A group of 15 to 20 students in ninth and tenth standard from the Khusbow Vidya Niketan guided by photographer mentors – Saurabh Chatterjee, Ghunshi Ramchandani and Sudarshan Vig set out in the city over eight Sundays to take part in this unique programme. “There are many bright children who unfortunately don’t have the financial support to pursue a career beyond the usual fields. We wanted to show them that if they want to think about photography as a career option, we can help them do that,” says Amita Talwar, founder, Art for Causes. The organisation bought 10 entry level DSLR cameras and handed them out to the students in small teams.

“The students had never handled such cameras before. We taught them the basics of photography, how to compose a shot, framing, lighting and took them to different parts of the city like Moula Ali, Golconda Fort, Gudimalkapur flower market, Charminar, State Art Gallery, etc,” add Saurabh Chatterjee, one of the mentors in the initiative. At the end of the exercise, there were some 1,000 pictures to sort through, the gargantuan effort resulted in 38 frames which are now on display at Goethe-Zentrum in an exhibition titled ‘Perspectives: Public Spaces’.

“The pictures displayed are on sale and the proceeds will be used to open a savings account for the student. It is also meant to encourage micro savings,” adds Amita. The students, Saurabh observes not only learnt the nuances of photography, but also shed some inhibitions along the way. “They told us that approaching strangers and requesting them to pose for photographers was something they have never done before. They learnt to interact with different types of people, which was another skill they picked up in the exercise,” says Saurabh. The exhibition is on till August 12 at Goethe-Zentrum, Banjara Hills.