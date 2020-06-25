Theatre community needs all our support: Aahana Kumra

By | Published: 9:58 am

Mumbai: With the world of stage shut amid the coronavirus pandemic, actress Aahana Kumra says it is important to come together and support the theatre community and pitch in for its survival.

“My heart goes out to each person in the theatre industry who is going through these tough times. Our community has always been close-knit and we need all the support we can get,” Aahana said.

“I am more than happy to do my bit for the people who have made me everything I am today,” she added.

The actress has joined Zee Theatre’s mass fundraising campaign to aid the survival of theatre.

Talking about the campaign, Rakesh Bedi, a stalwart in the world of acting, said: “Through the 40 years of my career, I have seen theatre grow and flourish in the face of a number of challenges. But my faith remains that the industry will figure its way out of this setback as well. I am more than happy to do my part and aid the initiative. It’s an opportunity for me to give back to the stage that I love so much, and I hope this fundraiser sees the success it deserves. It is important that people unite to support the foundations of the theatre community.”