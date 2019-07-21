Theatre workshop held at GITAM

By | Published: 12:22 am 5:17 pm

Hyderabad: Gandhi School of Humanities and Social Sciences of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad organised a five-day ‘Theatre workshop’. The workshop helped students learn reading and expressing a text through – tracing its landscape and soundscape and storytelling, etc. On final day of the workshop, students performed a play as a part of their training which received appreciation.

Supriya Shukla, a theatre practitioner was resource person of the workshop. The participants were given certificates by the college authorities.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma and Students Affairs Director Prof A Sreeram also took part in the event.

