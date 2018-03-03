Theatres remain closed in Hyderabad as talks flop

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Movie buffs were a disappointed lot on Friday with film exhibitors managing to shut down theatres and even multiplexes in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State. Discussions between the Digital Service Providers (DSP) and exhibitors have yielded no results and cinema theatres in all probability will remain closed for the next two days.

Theatres across the city on Friday displayed the message “As per the decision of the South Indian Film Industry Joint Action Committee (SIFIJAC), all the producers, exhibitors and distributors will jointly be taking part in a protest against the exorbitant amounts being charged by the digital providers from March 2 and there will be no movie screenings in theatres. We request the audience to co-operate with us in this regard.”

Secretary, South India Film Industry Joint Action Committee, P. Kiran told Telangana Today that the decision on the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) is yet to be finalised. The exhibitors, distributors and Digital Service Providers (DSP) have failed to reach to a mutually agreeable VPF and hence the shutdown may continue for further two days.

“Initially, Telugu film industry asked DSPs to give 25 per cent concession on VPF fees. We also requested them to make VPF zero after a period of time. However, DSP owners said that they will provide only nine per cent concession on VPF fee,” added.

DSPs charge a one-time fee for Hollywood films and nominal fees for Bollywood movies but when it comes to vernacular movies they are collecting huge VFA fees from exhibitors, the representatives from the Telugu Film Industry maintained.

What is Virtual Print Fee (VPF)?

Virtual Print Fee is subsidy paid by film distributors towards the purchase of digital cinema projection equipment for use by an exhibitor in the film presentation.

A Virtual Print Fee is a fee paid by a distributor to the third party so that distributors save money by shipping digital, rather than 35mm prints and so these savings are used to contribute towards the cost of the equipment.