Theft attempt at Wakf Board’s office building

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified suspects on Saturday night allegedly broke into the office room of Telangana State Wakf Board building in order to commit theft, Telangana State Wakf Board police said here on Sunday.

According to the police, on Sunday morning TSWB Chief Executive Officer MA Mannan Farooqui lodged a complaint stating that the lock of the office room on the first floor was found broken.

Based on Farooqui’s complaint, a special team, including the CLUES wing, inspected the spot and recovered the evidence.

Additional Inspector N Mohan Rao said the incident was suspected to have occurred in between 11 pm and 11.30 pm when the security guards Mohammad Dawood and Abdul Rashid went out to have dinner.

“The CCTV cameras were switched off between 11 pm and 11.30 pm raising doubts over the involvement of the persons familiar with the office and the building,” he said.