Theft on Venkatadri Express: Probe intensified

By | Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: Police, who are probing the case of theft of 20 tolas of gold ornaments and other valuables belonging to Revathi, wife of one K Satyanarayana a project manager at IBM, on Venkatadri Express last week, suspect the intruder could have been hiding in the bathroom of the AC compartment before committing the crime.

During the examination of CCTV footage, police officials found the thief getting down from the train near Malyala when it stopped. The intruder managed to steal Revathi’s handbag containing ornaments and other valuables including a mobile phone and escaped from the train as there was only one guard on the coach. The victim, who along with her daughter was returning to the city after attending a family function in Tirupati, woke up in the midnight only to find her bag was missing. She lodged a complaint with the Kacheguda railway police after the train reached the station. Revathi’s daughter was sleeping on another berth at the time of the robbery, said the police

Police traced the signal of Revathi’s mobile to Dhone and later to Shadnagar in Mahbubnagar district after it was not traceable.

Meanwhile, the Kacheguda railway police have transferred the case to Dhone station as the offence was committed between Malyala and Dhone. “We received a call from Kacheguda railway police informing that the case was transferred to Dhone and we are hopeful of detecting the case soon,” Satyanarayana said on Wednesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .