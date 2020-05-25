Therapists on call for mental issues

By | Published: 10:29 pm

With the pandemic wreaking havoc on the mental health of people not used to staying indoors for such a long period of time, Rachakonda police have come up with a unique counselors team. The special team will provide counseling assistance to people suffering from depression and other in distress during lockdown.

Rachakonda DCP Shilpavalli said, the tele-counselling center was launched as people might not be able to reach the counselling centers due to lockdown. “I think people should use this lockdown in a positive way it’s a good opportunity for them to interact and spend some quality time with their loved ones. This tele-counselling number could be useful for people who are alone and depressed,” says DCP Shilpavalli.

Amina Hussain founder of Kaam Foundaction along with Kavita Natarajan, RKSC Margadarshak, Dr Anitha Are, Suchita, Ravikiran, Blandina, Simran, Kiranmayi and Navatha are offering their service towards this initiative. All the counselors with experience in dealing with domestic violence and suicide can also be reached out for help.

“We all are working to help people and encourage them with positive talks. All the information is kept confidential. Our aim is to help people in any way possible,” adds Shilpavalli.

“For the first-time people are sitting inside their houses for such a long time and are constantly being updated with news of increasing coronavirus cases. For sure, it will lead to anxiety issues,” says counselor Kavitha who has joined hands with the Rachakonda police for counseling people on phone during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kavitha says, “We usually get calls from people who say they are scared or they want to go out of the house. Some also said though they are staying at home, they are not getting enough time to do anything other than work. A woman with suicidal tendencies called us and we counselled her against any such decision.”

The counselors can be reached between 9:30 am to 9:30 pm on all days except Sunday on 94906 17234 or 040 4821 4800. They can also reach us on Covid control room, no emergency required (94906 17234). The service can be availed by anyone in Telangana.