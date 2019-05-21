There are hidden bugs in your pantry

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 8:03 pm

Ranging from 5 to 30 million species estimated in the world, there is no doubt that insects are an important part of the ecosystem. After all, from ensuring composting to relying on transport of pollen to other flowers, they are the natural fertilisers of mother earth’s green glory. What you may not know though is that these tiny critters exist everywhere.

Yes, everywhere, and that means even in the food you consume. According to studies, the average human being could consume almost 1,40,000 insect fragments per year. That’s estimated to be eating about 20 pounds of raw pests every year.

Found in many of the foods that you would buy at the grocery store such as frozen vegetables or even plain ground coffee, you can expect insects to make up at least 31 per cent of the content. Feeling queasy yet?