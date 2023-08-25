Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
PM Modi gifts Telangana’s ‘Surahi’ and Gond painting to South African, Brazilian leaders
Hyderabad rains: IMD predicts intermittent rain
Modi’s visit makes him first Indian PM to visit Greece in 40 years
WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Passes Away at 36
Government to launch ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar’ scheme on September 1
Former US president Donald Trump returns to X, shares his mugshot
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Telangana
Telangana basketball player Aryan Sharma makes it to national team for under-16 FIBA Asia Cup
CM KCR to launch plantation of record one crore saplings
EVM tampering: Arvind lets BJP’s secret out
Global Healthcare Exchange to expand capability centre in Hyderabad
Head of Hyderabad’s fish medicine family, Harinath Goud passes away
Siddipet: Son murders mother for delaying his marriage, chops off her legs
Learn english from telugu with Duolingo’s new course
News organizations eligible for a portion of X’s advertising revenue: Musk
Messi’s double assist propels Inter Miami into US Open Cup final
Goldman Sachs’ expansion plans in Hyderabad
Latest News
Browmaster Launches Microblading & Permanent Makeup Training Programs in Hyderabad
2 seconds ago
Hyderabad: Woman rescued from ending life
3 mins ago
Hyderabad: Aspiring comedian nabbed for alleged marriage promise scam
10 mins ago
Congress demand increase in Apple prices by private players
14 mins ago
Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts
16 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Woman rescued from ending life
Hyderabad: Aspiring comedian nabbed for alleged marriage promise scam
Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts
Dubai-Kochi flight makes emergency landing at RGIA
Hyderabad: Two persons feared drown in Bachupally lake
Janesh Kumar from CCMB gets S Ramachandran-National Bioscience Award
Ophthalmologists urge people to donate eyes
NNRG institutions achieve new educational milestone with CYMAX partnership
Hyderabad: Delegation from Indonesia explores advanced cancer care at Omega Hospitals
TBZ – The Original unveils opulence with 2023 Mangala Collection
Hyderabad rains: IMD predicts intermittent rain
Omnicom Group chooses Hyderabad for new Global Capability Centre
Telangana seeks KRMB meet to decide on drinking water needs
Hyderabad: Five including three minor boys nabbed, 1.4 kg of ganja seized
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 24, 2023
More...
India
Congress demand increase in Apple prices by private players
14 mins ago
Assam govt imposes ban on sub-1 litre plastic water bottles starting October 2nd
37 mins ago
Janesh Kumar from CCMB gets S Ramachandran-National Bioscience Award
51 mins ago
Delhi HC rebukes I-T department for delayed appeal filing
1 hour ago
Silver futures drop to Rs 73,430 per kg
2 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
2 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Telangana Teacher Recruitment: Finance department nod to fill 5,089 vacant posts
Telangana: Police invoke PD Act against ganja smuggler
Nizamabad: Cops recover 35 stolen mobile phones through CEIR
Telangana: NEET ranker appeals for financial aid to pursue MBBS
KCR lauds Temple, Mosque, Church unity at T’gana Secretariat for exemplary communal harmony
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits Telangana
More...
Editorials
Editorial: India on the moon
18 hours ago
Editorial: War on inflation continues
2 days ago
Editorial: Tinkering with Nature
3 days ago
Editorial: Correcting gender stereotypes
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Pakistan one win away to claim No.1 ODI team ahead of Asia Cup
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
Golf: Gandas makes another super start with 66 in Prague
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 general sale of tickets set to go live on this date
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine joins Adelaide Strikers as assistant coach
US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz likely to meet Jannik Sinner in QFs; Djokovic opens against Muller
More...
Andhra Pradesh
TDP workers pelt stones during Yuvagalam pada yatra led by Nara Lokesh
52 mins ago
Foundation stone laid for Central Tribal University in AP
57 mins ago
10 injured after bus overturns on Highway in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR District
8 hours ago
Huge bonanza for Telugu film industry in National Film Awards: YS Jagan
20 hours ago
Mugger crocodile rescued and relocated in AP by AWCS
22 hours ago
Vijayawada: YSRCP, TDP workers clash at Veeravalli police station
22 hours ago
School boy dies after school fails to take him to hospital
22 hours ago
More
Videos
More...
Bedurulanka 2012 Pre-Release Interview | Kartikeya With Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar, And Ram Prasad
News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Total Voters In Telangana, And Revanth Redy’s Fake Promises
King Of Kotha Review By Saki | Dulquer Salmaan | Abhilash Joshiy | Zee Studios | Telangana Today
India Makes Record Digital Payments (89.5 Million) In 2022 | Highest UPI Transactions | MyGovIndia
Do You Know How Many Voters Are in Telangana? | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023
Narendra Modi Applauds ISRO | Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing On Moon | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Historic Journey | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Landed On The Moon | India On Moon | ISRO | Telangana Today
Live: Chandrayaan-3 Historic Landing | India’s Lunar Mission | ISRO | Telangana Today
Mahesh Babu Updates On Guntur Kaaram Release | Trivikram Srinivas | Telangana Today
Entertainment
10 Days of a Good Man: Transition of a good guy to a bad guy is what signifies the movie
There is a purpose behind every face: SRK unveils multifaceted poster of Jawan
Imran Khan recalls negative reviews he got for his performances
Vin Diesel shares throwback photo from India visit, posing with Deepika Padukone in an auto
Navya Naveli Nanda enters comic world, focuses on women-centric tales
‘Dune 2’ delayed to 2024 amid strikes
More...
Business
Sensex declines by 365 pts on selling in financials, IT shares amid rate hike concerns
1 hour ago
Silver futures drop to Rs 73,430 per kg
2 hours ago
Sebi comes out with guidelines for exchanges’ MDs, CEOs to boost cyber security
4 hours ago
Stock markets fall in early trade tracking weak global equities
7 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Time to regulate AI is now
18 hours ago
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
2 days ago
Opinion: Rise of political consultants
3 days ago
Opinion: Earn while you learn
4 days ago
Opinion: Kiska Saath, Kiska Vikas…?
5 days ago
Opinion: Missing the wood for trees
7 days ago
Opinion: Economy’s future in political clutches
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Visibility of Microsoft Outlook users added to Google Calendar’s meeting attendees list
Microsoft testing new Settings homepage on Windows 11
Upcoming Ray-Ban smart glasses from Meta could allow users to livestream video
Google launches Chat App for Workday
realme introduces industry’s first coaxial dual-unit earphones
Sony set to purchase Audeze, gaming headphone manufacturer
More...
World
Pakistan’s security forces kill 3 TTP terrorists in northwest shootout
1 hour ago
Aus state closes beaches after shark attack
2 hours ago
Pak court once again adjourns hearing on Imran Khan’s appeal against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case
3 hours ago
Centre refutes China’s claim of Modi-Xi meeting taking place at India’s initiative
3 hours ago
More...