There is a reason we admire superheroes

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Researchers found that people best liked the heroes they rated as most moral, and least liked villains they rated as most immoral.Researchers found that people like the heroes they could rate the highest on the morality meter and hated the villains who scored the highest score on the basis of immorality.

Antiheroes and morally ambiguous characters like Walter White – the chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin in the show Breaking Bad – were more complicated for people to rate on likability.”Scholars have long believed that character morality is linked to how much people like them. But then in the ’90s, we started to see antiheroes get popular in our culture, in TV shows like The Sopranos and NYPD Blue, for example. Characters did bad things, but people still rooted for them,” Matthew Grizzard, lead author of the study said.

This very phenomenon got the researchers thinking: Does character morality not matter anymore? Or does it matter and we’re just not seeing the whole picture?”To explore this, a team of researchers asked 262 college students to think of characters they liked or characters they disliked.Some of the liked characters participants chose included Superman and Batman as heroes, Deadpool, and Batman as morally ambiguous characters and The Joker and Voldemort as villains.