‘There is always a solution to any problem’

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), three short-films based on Hyderabad-based Anita Peter’s book ‘To win your battles STAY ALIVE’ were released on YouTube

Biker, Mohiniyattam dancer, actor, model and motivational speaker – juggling these and more aren’t as easy as Hyderabad-based Anita Peter makes it look/sound. A well-known name, the mother of two teenagers motivates people through her various initiatives. As part of her social initiative I-pledge ‘Awareness for Change’, in association with MacGuffin Frames, Anita has just released three short-films that throw light on the need for mental health awareness and the urgency of all to come together killing the social stigma and taboo that hover around mental health.

The short-films are based on Anita Peter’s book titled To win your battles, STAY ALIVE to be launched on October 30. The opening poem in the book speaks about the circle of life that each individual would relate to at some point in their lives.

Anita brings about not just stories but also experiences and learning, and also ways to approach a difficulty when one goes through a tough phase.

“Each film reflects different angles of mental health and the possibility of giving up in the struggle. It strongly shows the ray of hope in the struggle and the need to stay alive,” says Anita who was a top 10 finalist in the ‘Gladrag’s Mrs. India’ pageant and also a Kerala State Champion in Artistic and Figure Roller Skating in her earlier days.

The three short-films are directed by Anshul Sinha, who has around 185 films to his credit and is an acclaimed, award-winning director. Camera is handled by Sandeep Aluri, the readings/acting coach is Rajnish Sharma, background music is by Rejo Abraham Mathew, and the cast includes Sumit Keshri, Anita Peter and Neha Peter.

Looking at Anita’s achievements, none can ever believe that she herself has recovered from depression and has her share of experiences during her struggles coming out of it. She has emerged as a resilient and strong person who believes she went through the same for a reason and a purpose.

Anita has carved a niche for herself in the corporate world, the field of classical dance being a Mohiniyattam performer, an avid biker, a feminist in the true sense who believes that empowerment has no gender. She has made her mark as an actor through lead characters in two television series in Malayalam and Tamil, in an award-winning telefilm, a commercial film and is a theatre actor.

Through To Win Your Battles, STAY ALIVE, Anita will work along with survivors, specialists, experts in the field of mental health towards bringing about a change which she feels is “a crucial need of the hour”! Anita concludes by saying, “Every suicide is not depression and every depression does not lead to suicide. Timely recognition of the symptoms that need medical intervention is crucial.”

